Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 125 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,335 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.4% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $488.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $411.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.57.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

