Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 493 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,316 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

