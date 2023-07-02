Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 888 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Block in the first quarter worth $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Block in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $368,969.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,681,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $368,969.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,681,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 174,308 shares of company stock worth $11,023,240 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Block stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of -110.95 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.03. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $93.19.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

