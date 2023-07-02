Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Takes $2.46 Million Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.11% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYLD. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3,023.4% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 678,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,478,000 after acquiring an additional 656,751 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 655,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after acquiring an additional 60,635 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $44.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

