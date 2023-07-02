inSure DeFi (SURE) Hits Market Cap of $108.65 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $108.65 million and $115,942.69 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017765 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014432 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,531.42 or 1.00024194 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

SURE is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00403169 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $114,290.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.