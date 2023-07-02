Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Stock Holdings Increased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned 1.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $38,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCN remained flat at $21.17 during midday trading on Friday. 403,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,380. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

