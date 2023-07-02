Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Up 140.3% in June

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 140.3% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593. The company has a market capitalization of $281.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.04. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $98.88 and a 1 year high of $148.03.
Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0579 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF
About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.