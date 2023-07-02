Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Up 140.3% in June

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 140.3% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593. The company has a market capitalization of $281.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.04. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $98.88 and a 1 year high of $148.03.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0579 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 660.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.