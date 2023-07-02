Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $369.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.60. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

