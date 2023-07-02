Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 81.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,422 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $62.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $67.24.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

