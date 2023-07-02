Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Well Done LLC owned about 0.53% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMLV. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after buying an additional 31,151 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

XMLV traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $51.75. 45,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,993. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.84. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

