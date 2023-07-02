INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Short Interest Up 94.5% in June

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a growth of 94.5% from the May 31st total of 52,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in INVO Bioscience by 99,137.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 92,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in INVO Bioscience by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $882,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVO Bioscience Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of INVO Bioscience stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.20. 473,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,805. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.22. INVO Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience ( NASDAQ:INVO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 1,137.08% and a negative net margin of 1,059.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that INVO Bioscience will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

