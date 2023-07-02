IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Short Interest Update

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of IP Group from GBX 147 ($1.87) to GBX 133 ($1.69) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get IP Group alerts:

IP Group Stock Performance

Shares of IPZYF stock remained flat at $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. IP Group has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.