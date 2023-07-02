iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 124.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.08. 6,958,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,722,286. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.