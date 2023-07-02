iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Arcadia Wealth Management LLC

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.08. 6,958,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,722,286. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.84.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

