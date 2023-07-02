iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLTA. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,532,000. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,116,000. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,586,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 476.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 183,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 129,236 shares in the last quarter.

QLTA stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

