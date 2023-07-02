iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Guidance Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 7,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 53,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 43,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 95,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,401,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,161. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

