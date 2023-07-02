iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,682 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 377,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $97.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.44. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $99.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

