iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,830,000 after buying an additional 1,190,529 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,607,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,816,000 after buying an additional 130,661 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after buying an additional 10,530,730 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,528,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,164,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,499,000 after buying an additional 40,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.26. The stock had a trading volume of 563,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.43.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2769 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.