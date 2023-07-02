iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.95. 13,417,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,594,741. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.77.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

