iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM) Announces Dividend of $0.20

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2036 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HEEM stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $147.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 18,902 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $1,736,000.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (HEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of broad emerging market equities with currency exposure from the underlying stocks hedged out for USD investors. HEEM was launched on Sep 23, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

