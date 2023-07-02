iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 14.45% of iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IVEG traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 638. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2584 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (IVEG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Food Innovation index. The fund tracks an index of companies poised to benefit from the advancement of agricultural technologies or innovations in food products and services.

