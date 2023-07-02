iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Acquired by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF comprises about 1.2% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $392.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $261.80 and a 1 year high of $398.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.02.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.