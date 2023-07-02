iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Plans Dividend of $0.23

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2341 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,817,630,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.