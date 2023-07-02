iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Announces $0.27 Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2652 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

HYDB stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYDB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

