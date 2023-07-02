iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH) Announces $0.13 Dividend

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1334 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance
BATS IBHH opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47.
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
