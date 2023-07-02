iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Down 43.0% in June

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDY traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 93,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,268. The stock has a market cap of $621.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $46.49.

iShares India 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 303.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,287,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,169,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $3,703,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

