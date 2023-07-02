iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Down 43.0% in June

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INDY traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.04. The company had a trading volume of 93,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,268. The stock has a market cap of $621.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $46.49.
iShares India 50 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF
iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares India 50 ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.