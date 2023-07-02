iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Arcadia Wealth Management LLC

Arcadia Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 4.5% of Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 216,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS:EFV traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.94. 1,143,529 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

