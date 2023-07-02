iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Raised by HFG Advisors Inc.

HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.56. 23,366,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,972,266. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

