iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Up 50.8% in June

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,600 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 551,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 675,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $51.98. The company had a trading volume of 611,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,829. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $53.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 514.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,806,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,702 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,467,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,951 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,390,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,975 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,033,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,940,000 after acquiring an additional 315,620 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1,122.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 848,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after acquiring an additional 778,756 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

