iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 39,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IQLT opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

