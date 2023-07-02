iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Reduced by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 4.0% of Well Done LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Well Done LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $18,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Enzi Wealth boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.33. 2,008,510 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

