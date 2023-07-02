iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.0 days.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWTR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.80. 19 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

About iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF

The iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (IWTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies that derive revenue from sustainable water or demonstrate relatively efficient water management. IWTR was launched on Sep 20, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

