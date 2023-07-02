iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Unique Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Unique Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $291,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

