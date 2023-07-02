iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) is Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,881 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $15,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $35.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

