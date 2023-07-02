iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) is WealthOne LLC’s 4th Largest Position

WealthOne LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2500 ETF comprises 5.1% of WealthOne LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $13,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 311.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 94.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMMD stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.47. The company had a trading volume of 42,411 shares. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $729.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.20.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

