iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

TIP stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.62. 6,657,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,812. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $118.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

