JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPPTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPPTY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

JAPAN POST BANK Stock Performance

JPPTY remained flat at $8.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. JAPAN POST BANK has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $8.92.

JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

