JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPPTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPPTY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
JAPAN POST BANK Stock Performance
JPPTY remained flat at $8.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. JAPAN POST BANK has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $8.92.
JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile
