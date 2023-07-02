Jet Protocol (JET) Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $14.40 million and $145,588.26 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00020479 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014513 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,583.04 or 1.00037695 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00847228 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $148,944.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.