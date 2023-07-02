Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires Shares of 17,708 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,924 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,965 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.27. 1,657,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,325. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

