Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $22.93 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 5.8% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,795,000. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $5.61 on Friday, reaching $369.42. The company had a trading volume of 58,712,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,449,448. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.55 and a 200-day moving average of $323.60. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.