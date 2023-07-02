Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $3.43 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,938,000 after purchasing an additional 595,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,723,000 after purchasing an additional 68,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $72.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,381,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,789,269. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

