Jmac Enterprises LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.96. The company had a trading volume of 768,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.09 and its 200 day moving average is $243.84.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

