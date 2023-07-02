Jmac Enterprises LLC Raises Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BOND traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.62. 133,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,437. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.25. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $97.81. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

