John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the May 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BTO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.82. 114,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,080. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.