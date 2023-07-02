Joystick Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $14,451.65 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00017708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00020486 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014461 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,561.47 or 1.00016161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.02015542 USD and is up 18.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,573.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

