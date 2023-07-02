JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Price Target to $150.00

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UNF. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

UNF opened at $155.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.23 and a 200-day moving average of $182.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $152.84 and a 1-year high of $205.59.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $576.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

