JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 162.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

