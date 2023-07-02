Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,188,000 after acquiring an additional 685,011 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,848,000 after acquiring an additional 76,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,016,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,483,000 after acquiring an additional 258,238 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.