Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Update

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 137.0% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFFB. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the first quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KFFB remained flat at $6.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 million, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.72%.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

