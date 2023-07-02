Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 208,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,189.0 days.

Kerry Properties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYPF remained flat at $1.96 during trading on Friday. Kerry Properties has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC raised Kerry Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Kerry Properties Company Profile

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

